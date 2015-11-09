From now through April 30th, Dunkin' Donuts stores in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties will be selling icons for a $1 donation. The funds will then go to support the Harvest for Hunger food drive at the Second Harvest Food Bank.More >>
Three people have been charged following a prostitution investigation in Austintown Thursday night.More >>
Hubbard Township Police responded to a call of breaking and entering at Premier Motors on Youngstown Hubbard Road on Friday evening.More >>
The Diocese that oversees Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in northwestern Pennsylvania has released a list naming 51 priests and laypersons who have violated policies designed to protect children.More >>
Vacant land in Jackson Township is now being developed.More >>
Penn State Shenango is hosting Earth Fest 2018 on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.More >>
The American Red Cross is partnering with Dominion Energy Ohio to host a Preparedness Day in northeast Ohio on Saturday.More >>
People come year round to hear and see the water falling over the natural cliff outside and see the water flowing inside Lanterman's Mill.More >>
Drugs have become such a problem in the Valley, area businesses are having a difficult time finding workers who can pass a drug test.More >>
