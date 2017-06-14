A long-time member of the WFMJ family is leaving the morning anchor desk for a new opportunity.More >>
A long-time member of the WFMJ family is leaving the morning anchor desk for a new opportunity.More >>
A federal judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit brought on behalf of Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.More >>
A federal judge has granted class-action status to a lawsuit brought on behalf of Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.More >>
Delta says malware attack exposed payment data for several hundred thousand customers.More >>
Delta says malware attack exposed payment data for several hundred thousand customers.More >>
The Diocese that covers Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in Northwest Pennsylvania will unveil what it says is a new policy for the protection of children.More >>
The Diocese that covers Catholic churches and schools in Mercer and 12 other counties in Northwest Pennsylvania will unveil what it says is a new policy for the protection of children.More >>
Investigators are trying to find out why a New Castle man fired shots at police near Volant on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Investigators are trying to find out why a New Castle man fired shots at police near Volant on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A state panel in Ohio says General Motors Corp. didn't do enough after nooses and racist graffiti were discovered at its transmission plant in Toledo.More >>
A state panel in Ohio says General Motors Corp. didn't do enough after nooses and racist graffiti were discovered at its transmission plant in Toledo.More >>
National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least four tornadoes slammed through parts of Ohio.More >>
National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least four tornadoes slammed through parts of Ohio.More >>
Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.More >>
Authorities are trying to identify a badly decomposed body that washed ashore along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio.More >>
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim's eyeballs.More >>
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim's eyeballs.More >>
Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>
Thousands of fans are lined up in Philadelphia to celebrate another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>