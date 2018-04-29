People driving along part of Interstate 80 to Route 11 in Austintown should expect to take a detour that will also affect traffic along Route 46 tonight and early Wednesday.More >>
A murder suspect is in the Summit County Jail after being arrested in Columbiana County.More >>
A Warren man is scheduled to go on trial today for the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was also the mother of his child.More >>
A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours.More >>
Press Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide on Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome.More >>
Have you ever wanted to ask your local congressman a question in person? If so, you could get that opportunity tonight.More >>
An East Side Youngstown man is in the county jail, accused of punching and stabbing the mother of his children on Memorial Day.More >>
