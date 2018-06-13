Each week we will be posting a time-lapse video of the construction of the downtown Youngstown amphitheater. This week's video is for the period June 5 through June 13, 2018.More >>
Good Wednesday Morning! Here is a peak at the hour by hour break down for the chances of rain. pic.twitter.com/W5qGqWx5Ls — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) June 20, 2018 After a comfortable day yesterday, the humidity will start to increase today. Dewpoints will start to rise in to the mid to upper 60s and it will feel muggy outside! Today we will reach a high of 77 degrees. Chances for spotty showers are possible throughout the morning. Later this afternoon chances for s...More >>
Austintown Middle School will host the 5th annual Mahoning Valley FIRST Robotics Competition.More >>
Members of the public are invited to today's community meeting on the opioid epidemic in Columbiana County.More >>
A statement from the operator of a Salem meat processing plant raided by immigration agents Tuesday does not directly address government allegations that it is investigating evidence that the company may have knowingly hired illegal aliens.More >>
A crew from the Youngstown Water Department is working to repair a break that sent water shooting into the air on the city's West Side.More >>
Federal investigators have made more than 100 arrests after conducting a raid at Fresh Mark in Salem.More >>
The Ohio EPA is giving some funding to those homeowners who need help repairing and replacing home sewage systems.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect allegedly in connection with a Warren shooting where the victim says he was shot after being followed from a restaurant.More >>
A woman tried chasing down the suspect who stole her car in Niles Tuesday morning.More >>
A Mercer County company that generates 22-percent of Farrell's general fund is on the losing end of the government's tariffs on foreign steel and the city manager says it could have a ripple effect across the community.More >>
Authorities say police responded to a report of man and woman fighting in the street in a Cleveland suburb and one man was shot and two officers were injured.More >>
Nearly 10,000 people marched and danced along the streets of downtown Columbus while an even bigger crowd looked on during the city's Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.More >>
A program to pay homeless people to pick up trash in an Ohio neighborhood could begin soon.More >>
Police say an Ohio man shot and killed another man who was attacking a woman with an ax.More >>
A man who gave prosecutors an envelope containing feces is heading to prison for an armed robbery in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a 4-year-old Pennsylvania girl abducted from her bedroom and sexually assaulted by a stranger told them "a monster took me when I was sleeping."More >>
A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>
