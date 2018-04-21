Brookfield residents protest injection wells - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Brookfield residents protest injection wells

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms