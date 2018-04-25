Take a ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Take a ride on Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance

Posted: Updated:
SANDUSKY, Ohio -

Members of the media got a chance to preview Cedar Point's newest roller coaster.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms