New Castle Police respond to viral video of arrest - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Castle Police respond to viral video of arrest

Posted: Updated:
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

New Castle Police have responded to a viral video showing officers making an arrest.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms