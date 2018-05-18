Canfield doctor charged with public indecency - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield doctor charged with public indecency

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms