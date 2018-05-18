Local woman from England shares her culture, excitement for roya - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local woman from England shares her culture, excitement for royal wedding

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
POLAND, Ohio -
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms