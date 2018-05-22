Report: 12-year-old Youngstown school student 'choked out' by bu - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: 12-year-old Youngstown school student 'choked out' by bus driver

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms