Car hits Boardman dry cleaners in Route 224 plaza - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car hits Boardman dry cleaners in Route 224 plaza

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms