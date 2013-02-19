STORM TRACKER WEATHER FORECAST

Showers may be found in a few places through Tuesday morning, but Tuesday afternoon is looking dry and cool despite some sunshine. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average. While Wednesday will be sunnier and warmer, the humidity will stay in the comfortable range for one more day.

Humid and unsettled weather is in the forecast for the end of the work week. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, Friday and into parts of Saturday. Temperatures will be close to the seasonal average each afternoon.