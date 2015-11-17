Second Harvest Food Bank Backpack Program - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Second Harvest Food Bank Backpack Program

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley
Backpack Program Needs List

  • Fruit Cups
  • Macaroni & Cheese
  • Peanut Butter
  • Animal Crackers
  • Granola Snacks
  • Cereal Bowls

