Second Harvest Food Bank Holiday Needs List

An Ohio waitress says model Chrissy Teigen left her the largest tip of her life. Mikayla Scott says she was working at a Centerville Outback Steakhouse Oct. 27 when Teigen, her daughter and several others came in. The 21-year-old says she was nervous serving the model, but at the end she found Teigen left a $1,000 tip. Scott says, "I was like, 'Oh my god, praise the Lord." Teigen's husband, singer John Legend, is from Springfield. He had returned to his hometown that nigh...

