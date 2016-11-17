Second Harvest Food Bank Holiday Needs List - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Second Harvest Food Bank Holiday Needs List

Posted: Updated:

Below are the food items Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley can use during the holiday season.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms