Small Business Saturday is November 25th! Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to celebrating small businesses across the country and here in our Valley. Below are some deals you can find at local businesses taking part in Small Business Saturday.

2501 S. Salem-Warren Road

North Jackson, OH 44451

Small Business Saturday Deal: 20% Off Poinsettias and 10% Off Holiday Greenery

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 am-5 pm | Saturday, 9 am-3 pm | Sunday, Closed

362 Boardman-Poland Road

Boardman, OH 44512

Small Business Saturday Deal: Buy 1 and Get 1 50% Off | Entire Store

Small Business Saturday Hours: 7 am-5pm

850 Blues Facebook Page

Upcoming Shows...

Michael Bolton | Stambaugh Auditorium on Dec. 7th

The Sound Of Music | Powers Auditorium on Dec. 19th

Vicki Lawrence and Mama | Stambaugh Auditorium on Feb. 13th

Menopause The Musical | Powers Auditorium on Mar. 8th

The Beach Boys | Stambaugh Auditorium on May 9th

Gift certificates currently on sale for River Rock at the Amp 2018

Sunrise Entertainment Facebook Page

NEW LOCATION

11471 South Avenue

North Lima, OH 44452

(Across from Sheely's Furniture)

Small Business Saturday Hours: 10 am-6 pm

The Bling Bling Lady's Boutique Facebook Page

Gorant Chocolatier

Market Street Factory Store

8301 Market Street

Boardman, OH 44512

------------------------------------

Canfield - Westford Commons

4259 Boardman-Canfield Road

Canfield, OH 44406

Gorant Chocolatier Facebook Page

Two Locations

1111 Boardman-Canfield Road

Boardman, OH 44512

------------------------------------

1553 Niles-Cortland Roade SE

Warren, OH 44484

Laser Hair Removal & Medical Spas of Ohio Web Site

Laser Hair Removal & Medical Spas of Ohio Facebook Page

1393 Boardman-Canfield Road

Boardman, OH 44512

Branch Street Coffee Web Site

Branch Street Coffee Facebook Page

Brighten Up For The Kids

Brighten Up For The Kids is a program that collects monetary donations, stuffed animals, and toys for children at Akon Children's Hospital Boardman Campus. The donated items go to children who are in the hospital during the holidays.

Collection Sites

Stonefruit Coffee Company (all locations)

Trailside Bicycle Company

The Agent Insurance (Boardman and Struthers)

Famous Hair (Boardman)

One Hot Cookie (all locations)

Penn Ohio/Youngstown Cycle Supply

HD Davis CPA

Vallourec

Brighten Up For The Kids Web Site

Brighten Up For The Kids Facebook Page