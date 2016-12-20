Mother pleads for action after son's alleged assault by Youngstown school teacher

A Youngstown mother is pleading for the city's school district to make changes after she picked her son up from school with bruises and blood on his face.

"I hope they understand this needs to stop," Heather Schultz said.

Schultz believes her 8-year-old son Jonah's teacher went too far Monday, when she claims her son was picked up by the teacher by his ankle and dragged across the floor.

"He just grabbed me by my leg and the winter, my coat was slippery, because it was a hoodie, it slid across the ground and I banged my head off the wall," Jonah Schultz said, a second grader in the district.

When Heather Schultz picked up her son from Programs of Promise at Wilson School Monday afternoon, the right side of his face was covered in bruises and bleeding.

Jonah claims he had to go to the bathroom at one point and threw himself to the floor and put his hands under his legs to avoid being restrained by the teacher before he says the incident happened.

While his mother admits her son has been restrained in the past, she believes what happened at the school this week went beyond what should be acceptable.

"A grown man picking up an 8-year-old child by his ankle and dragging him across the floor is completely and totally unacceptable," she said.

The district has yet to comment specifically on the matter, only to say the investigation is ongoing.

The district issued a statement at the request of 21 News Monday night, saying in part:

"We are currently conducting an investigation to learn all of the facts that happened. It is our practice not to comment at this time until we learn all of the facts and not to make any quick judgments."

Youngstown police say they're still conducting interviews.

Heather Schultz tells 21 News that the school board asked her to send them pictures of her son's injuries prior to their meeting Tuesday night. She doesn't want to file criminal charges, but does want the district to review its protocol in how it handles students when they're restrained or disciplined.

