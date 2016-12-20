Mother pleads for action after son's alleged assault by Youngsto - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mother pleads for action after son's alleged assault by Youngstown school teacher

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
Connect

A Youngstown mother is pleading for the city's school district to make changes after she picked her son up from school with bruises and blood on his face.

"I hope they understand this needs to stop," Heather Schultz said.

Schultz believes her 8-year-old son Jonah's teacher went too far Monday, when she claims her son was picked up by the teacher by his ankle and dragged across the floor.

"He just grabbed me by my leg and the winter, my coat was slippery, because it was a hoodie, it slid across the ground and I banged my head off the wall," Jonah Schultz said, a second grader in the district.

When Heather Schultz picked up her son from Programs of Promise at Wilson School Monday afternoon, the right side of his face was covered in bruises and bleeding. 

Jonah claims he had to go to the bathroom at one point and threw himself to the floor and put his hands under his legs to avoid being restrained by the teacher before he says the incident happened. 

While his mother admits her son has been restrained in the past, she believes what happened at the school this week went beyond what should be acceptable.

"A grown man picking up an 8-year-old child by his ankle and dragging him across the floor is completely and totally unacceptable," she said.

The district has yet to comment specifically on the matter, only to say the investigation is ongoing.

The district issued a statement at the request of 21 News Monday night, saying in part:

"We are currently conducting an investigation to learn all of the facts that happened. It is our practice not to comment at this time until we learn all of the facts and not to make any quick judgments."

Youngstown police say they're still conducting interviews.

Heather Schultz tells 21 News that the school board asked her to send them pictures of her son's injuries prior to their meeting Tuesday night. She doesn't want to file criminal charges, but does want the district to review its protocol in how it handles students when they're restrained or disciplined. 

Follow 21 News for the latest developments on this story.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Preservation Project on State Route 11

    Preservation Project on State Route 11

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:59:18 GMT
    State Route 11 is getting a facelift. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.  The preservatio...More >>
    State Route 11 is getting a facelift. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.  The preservatio...More >>

  • PA Senator hopes to stop sale of Shenango property

    PA Senator hopes to stop sale of Shenango property

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:09:38 GMT

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

  • Israeli doctor who treats Syrian refugees speaks in Youngstown

    Israeli doctor who treats Syrian refugees speaks in Youngstown

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-27 02:33:26 GMT

    Lawmakers and resettlement advocates say the travel ban hurts Syrian refugees. One man who treats Syrian refugees in Israel spoke in Youngstown Monday night at the Jewish Community Center. Dr. Arie Eisenman is the Head of Emergency Medicine at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel. Injured Syrians have received life saving medical care at his hospital soon after the civil war began in that country. "Most of the medical infrastructure in Syria doesn't exist anymore. M...

    More >>

    Lawmakers and resettlement advocates say the travel ban hurts Syrian refugees. One man who treats Syrian refugees in Israel spoke in Youngstown Monday night at the Jewish Community Center. Dr. Arie Eisenman is the Head of Emergency Medicine at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel. Injured Syrians have received life saving medical care at his hospital soon after the civil war began in that country. "Most of the medical infrastructure in Syria doesn't exist anymore. M...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms