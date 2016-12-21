McDonald residents should expect to pay more for water in 2017

People living in McDonald can expect to pay more for their water next year. On Thursday, the village is set to implement new water rates. Rates will increase from $3.89 to $5 per 1,000 gallons of water used. The village administrator says the increase is needed to cover costs of water that is lost during water main breaks and flushing due to orange water.

"We really need to look at doing some replacement, line replacements. We've done two line replacements this past couple of years where we've replaced main lines, 900 feet or more, to manage orange water problems and you see that a lot in older infrastructures. We are going to have to calculate for that now," said village of McDonald administrator Thomas Domitrovich.

The increase will only effect the water supply portion of the 1800 water customers' bills. Customers who average 10,000 to 15,000 gallons a quarter can expect their bills to increase by about $5 to $10.