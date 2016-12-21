Phantom Fireworks owner says Mexican fireworks disaster could not happen here

The death toll following an explosion at a fireworks market near Mexico City has climbed to 31 people.

Eleven are still missing and presumed to be deceased.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of that explosion.

The town of Tultepec, Mexico is know for making fireworks. But an unexpected explosion set off a chain reaction of fireworks Tuesday.

Terrified market-goers ran for their lives. Now at last count 31 are dead and 50 are still hospitalized, ten of which are small children with serious burns and other injuries.

As you might imagine regulations of fireworks in Mexico are less than stringent. In America, it's much different. Those who run Phantom Fireworks out of Youngstown operate 1500 retail fireworks locations across the country.

Phantom Fireworks V.P., Bill Weimer, said "The products are radically different. Our products are regulated by the federal government. the amount of pyrotechnical composition in all consumer fireworks are very limited whereas what the product was in Mexico was professional grade fireworks that they were selling to the public."

And the venues in which American companies are allowed to sell fireworks are under a strict fire code.

"Mexico was operating out of shacks and tents and here we are operating out of sophisticated buildings with sprinkler systems, fire walls, smoke evacuation and everything to make it safe for the public to be in a building," Said Phantom Fireworks CEO, Bruce Zoldan.

According to the National Council on Firework Safety, four people are killed in America each year due to fireworks. In Mexico, it's more of an issue of where fireworks are produced as explosions can be somewhat common. The worst explosion occurred in 1988 near Mexico City. It killed 68 people and left hundreds injured.