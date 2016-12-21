Job and production cutbacks at Lordstown don't deter UAW Care and Share

Auto workers at Lordstown are not letting cutbacks in jobs and production affect their long-standing practice of giving back to the community for the holidays.

At the Local 11-12 union hall, an assembly line of autoworkers and other volunteers take part in the union's annual Care and Share food distribution. The program will provide a turkey and other food for more than 400 needy families.

"Our membership work hard all year to raise the funds to be able to purchase all the food you see here, and then we're very fortunate and blessed to give it back to those less fortunate than ourselves," Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson said.

But the new year won't have a positive beginning at Lordstown. The loss of the third shift and a temporary shutdown has autoworkers concerned going into 2017.

Car inventories are overstocked as consumer demand has shifted more to Crossovers and SUV's. Cutting the third shift will cost 1200 jobs at Lordstown and the plant will shutdown for a week in January. "The times here for us are very uncertain and our memberships are anxious," Johnson said.

"It's scary, very scary. I feel bad for the people that are going to be leaving," said Local 1112 member Tami Salgado, as she packed another box of food.

The concerns at Lordstown all comes on the heels of moderate fuel prices. "We're impacted right now by the fuel prices, the dynamics behind fuel prices," according to Tom Mock, Communications Director at GM Lordstown.

The economy and cheaper gas has allowed more opportunities for people to move out of the small car market.

"The larger vehicles are now getting what your car use to get ten years ago in fuel mileage, and gas being around two dollars a gallon hasn't helped either," said Johnson.

The Lordstown team remains optimistic that this down cycle will turn around and there will be a bright future for Lordstown.

