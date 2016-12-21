American Red Cross needs blood donors to step forward - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

American Red Cross needs blood donors to step forward

Posted:
By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

It's a gift that could make a big difference this holiday in the life of someone in need.  But first, the American Red Cross must meet a need of its own, finding eligible donors to step foward and give blood.

"Everyone is busy.  They are getting ready for the weekend.  They are not really paying attention to donating blood," said Christy Peters with the American Red Cross.

Blood donations drop off during the holiday season.  They also slow down when it is cold and snowy outside. While Christy says hospitals have enough blood on hand, that could change if donations don't pick back up.

"The need is always there.  It is constant and it can't be manufactured.  So, we absolutely have to get it from volunteerdonors and when we are struggling to get tose donors, the pints we do collect are even more important," said Peters.

Because the American Red Cross is a national organization, Peters says it has the ability to move blood to our area if we fall short in meeting the demand.

"We do have the ability to do that, but what we would like is to make sure we are prepared right now for something that could happen.  That is why we are asking donors to come forward because if an emergency happens, it is the blood on the shelves, now, that is going to save lives," said Peters.

Thursday,  December 22, 2016
Boardman Park
375 Boardman-Poland Road
Boardman, Ohio 44512
3:00PM to 8:00PM

Friday, December 23, 2016
Stambaugh Auditorium
1000 Fifth Avenue
Youngstown, Ohio 44504
9:00AM to 4:00PM

Packard Music Hall
1703 Mahoning Avenue
Warren, Ohio 44483
9:00AM to 4:00PM

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Niles Senior Center
14 East State Street
Niles, Ohio 44446
9:00AM to 2:00PM

Monday, December 26, 2016
First United Methodist Church
22 N. Market St.
Girard, Ohio 44420
1:00PM to 6:00PM

Das Dutch Village Inn
150 Ohio 14
Columbiana, Ohio 44408
2:00PM to 7:00PM

New Wilmington Presbyterian Church
229 S Market Street
New Wilmington, Pennsylvania 16142
1:30PM to 7:00PM

Elks Lodge 305 
824 E State Street
Salem, Ohio 44460
2:00PM to 7:00PM

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Boardman Public Library
7680 Glenwood Avenue
Boardman, Ohio 44512
1:30PM to 6:30PM

Hubbard Public Library
436 W. Liberty Street
Hubbard, Ohio 44425
1:00PM to 6:00PM

Braceville United Methodist Cuhrch
589 Park Road SW
Newton Falls, Ohio 44444
12:30PM to 4:30PM
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Preservation Project on State Route 11

    Preservation Project on State Route 11

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:59:18 GMT
    State Route 11 is getting a facelift. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.  The preservatio...More >>
    State Route 11 is getting a facelift. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.  The preservatio...More >>

  • PA Senator hopes to stop sale of Shenango property

    PA Senator hopes to stop sale of Shenango property

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:09:38 GMT

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

  • Israeli doctor who treats Syrian refugees speaks in Youngstown

    Israeli doctor who treats Syrian refugees speaks in Youngstown

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-27 02:33:26 GMT

    Lawmakers and resettlement advocates say the travel ban hurts Syrian refugees. One man who treats Syrian refugees in Israel spoke in Youngstown Monday night at the Jewish Community Center. Dr. Arie Eisenman is the Head of Emergency Medicine at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel. Injured Syrians have received life saving medical care at his hospital soon after the civil war began in that country. "Most of the medical infrastructure in Syria doesn't exist anymore. M...

    More >>

    Lawmakers and resettlement advocates say the travel ban hurts Syrian refugees. One man who treats Syrian refugees in Israel spoke in Youngstown Monday night at the Jewish Community Center. Dr. Arie Eisenman is the Head of Emergency Medicine at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel. Injured Syrians have received life saving medical care at his hospital soon after the civil war began in that country. "Most of the medical infrastructure in Syria doesn't exist anymore. M...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms