American Red Cross needs blood donors to step forward

It's a gift that could make a big difference this holiday in the life of someone in need. But first, the American Red Cross must meet a need of its own, finding eligible donors to step foward and give blood.

"Everyone is busy. They are getting ready for the weekend. They are not really paying attention to donating blood," said Christy Peters with the American Red Cross.

Blood donations drop off during the holiday season. They also slow down when it is cold and snowy outside. While Christy says hospitals have enough blood on hand, that could change if donations don't pick back up.

"The need is always there. It is constant and it can't be manufactured. So, we absolutely have to get it from volunteerdonors and when we are struggling to get tose donors, the pints we do collect are even more important," said Peters.

Because the American Red Cross is a national organization, Peters says it has the ability to move blood to our area if we fall short in meeting the demand.

"We do have the ability to do that, but what we would like is to make sure we are prepared right now for something that could happen. That is why we are asking donors to come forward because if an emergency happens, it is the blood on the shelves, now, that is going to save lives," said Peters.

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Boardman Park

375 Boardman-Poland Road

Boardman, Ohio 44512

3:00PM to 8:00PM

Friday, December 23, 2016

Stambaugh Auditorium

1000 Fifth Avenue

Youngstown, Ohio 44504

9:00AM to 4:00PM

Packard Music Hall

1703 Mahoning Avenue

Warren, Ohio 44483

9:00AM to 4:00PM

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Niles Senior Center

14 East State Street

Niles, Ohio 44446

9:00AM to 2:00PM

Monday, December 26, 2016

First United Methodist Church

22 N. Market St.

Girard, Ohio 44420

1:00PM to 6:00PM

Das Dutch Village Inn

150 Ohio 14

Columbiana, Ohio 44408

2:00PM to 7:00PM

New Wilmington Presbyterian Church

229 S Market Street

New Wilmington, Pennsylvania 16142

1:30PM to 7:00PM

Elks Lodge 305

824 E State Street

Salem, Ohio 44460

2:00PM to 7:00PM

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Boardman Public Library

7680 Glenwood Avenue

Boardman, Ohio 44512

1:30PM to 6:30PM

Hubbard Public Library

436 W. Liberty Street

Hubbard, Ohio 44425

1:00PM to 6:00PM

Braceville United Methodist Cuhrch

589 Park Road SW

Newton Falls, Ohio 44444

12:30PM to 4:30PM

