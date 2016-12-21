Humane Agents seize 22 more roosters and hens possibly linked to cockfighting

Humane Agents in Youngstown have confiscated 22 more roosters and hens, they say are potentially linked to cockfighting.

Authorities seized the birds from a home on Forest View Dr. Wednesday afternoon. It's the second search warrant authorities have issued in less than a week.

No one has been charged at this point but, authorities found equipment commonly associated with cockfighting and they believe the birds may be tied to 45 other roosters seized last Friday from a house on Ives Street.

"We received a letter about a shipment of roosters to this address just like we did to the address the week before, so we think there may be a relation," said Animal Charity Executive Director Lisa Hill.

The birds are now being kept at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna. Each rooster and hen was photographed, documented as a case from Youngstown, and briefly looked over before being placed in individual cages to keep the roosters from fighting.

"The blankets need to be put in place because if they see each other they will fight," said Laurie Jackson with Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary.

Each bird will be medically assessed Thursday and the information will be handed over to Animal Charity as part of their investigation.

Currently, Happy Trails is holding 67 birds from Youngstown. The non-profit organization will house and care for the birds until the investigation is complete or until the birds are signed over to the organization.

Officials with the animal sanctuary say it can be a lengthy process that can put a strain on their resources.

"They all need to have their water, their food, they all needs to be assessed by our vet tech," said Jackson.

To learn more about Happy Trails and how you can help, visit HappyTrailsFarm.com

