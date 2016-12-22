YPD spreads Christmas cheer to children in need - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YPD spreads Christmas cheer to children in need

By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
Youngstown police spend their Wednesday night spreading Christmas cheer to children throughout the city.

Generosity through donations put smiles on faces of all ages.

"By them seeing us trying to bring some type of joy in their life, and seeing that we have toys for them, that has a good positive effect when it comes to police officers," Darrick Hall said, Youngstown police patrolman. 

Showing they not only protect and serve, but also care about their community, YPD Patrolman Darrick Ball and Darkela Parker set out as Santa's helpers.

They packed toys not in a sleigh, but their van, before making stops at Plazaview and Rockford Village neighoborhoods.

"I think it's a real good thing that you came out here and gave these kids some hope and everything," Moniche Godfrey said, of Youngstown.

Delivering gifts and some early Christmas joy not only the little ones, but their families too.

It's brings out the true meaning of the season and a message that those living in the city say they're thankful for now even more.

"I don't have a kid or a younger brother right now, but I love seeing the other kids that are out here playing around, they get new toys to play with for Christmas," Ray Anderson said. "I appreciate it a lot and I think YPD for doing this."

The toys were donated by Paul Dunleavey, the owner of Ironman Warehouse gym.
 

