Liberty Police investigate robbery and kidnapping

Liberty Township police are investigating what they believe began as a robbery but may have ended in an abduction.

Police say it happened early Thursday at at the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue.



Two men allegedly robbed or tried to rob a third man, according to police.

Dispatchers tell us it's not clear yet how the situation turned into a possible kidnapping, but they do have an alert out on a teal colored mercury.

They also believe the men have a gun in the car.

Police are asking anyone with information t call them at 330-759-1315