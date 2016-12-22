Fuel tank explodes on truck in North Jackson - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fuel tank explodes on truck in North Jackson

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Mahoning County, Ohio -

A semi-trailer hauling parts for the General Motors Assembly plant caught fire early Thursday in North Jackson.

Fire officials tell us the driver of the truck started smelling smoke in the cab around 12:30 a.m.

Fire crews from North Jackson and Lordstown say the semi was fully engulfed in flame along Route 45 near Gladstone Road.

The truck's fuel tank had also exploded, but no one was injured.

Jackson Township Fire Chief Dave Graham tells 21 News that the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have been due to an electrical issue in the cab.

Route 45 was reduced to one lane, while crews cleaned up the scene.

