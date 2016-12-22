Gold coins left in Austintown and Canfield Salvation Army kettle - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gold coins left in Austintown and Canfield Salvation Army kettles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Salvation Army kettles in Mahoning County got a much needed boost with three, one ounce gold coins discovered in three of its kettles across the area.

A one ounce fine gold Canadian Maple Leaf with was dropped in a kettle at Canfield Giant Eagle Supermarket, a one ounce fine gold South African Krugerrand, and a one ounce Grant Wood American Arts Commemorative Series coin were dropped in kettles at the East and West entrances of Giant Eagle Supermarket in Austintown respectively.

The coins were donated by an anonymous donor or donors who left no note or information, according to Mahoning County Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army, Major Elijah Kahn.

The coins will be appraised at Ace Diamond & Jewelry Brokers, Inc in Boardman. Each coin may be worth $1,200 to $1,300.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest fund raising effort undertaken by The Salvation Army Mahoning County each year. “At a time when our Red Kettle Campaign is running behind by over $40,000 as of December 20, 2016 compared to the same time last year, these gold coins will help us make up some of the fund raising gap we have experienced this season” said Major Kahn.

“We are amazed by this incredible generosity, and we want to express our thanks and gratitude to the donor(s) for this generous gift. It will make a huge difference in our ongoing ministry this Christmas and year round” Major Kahn added.

The Salvation Army serves thousands of individuals men, women, children and the elderly with food, clothing, Christmas assistance, toys, utility and rental assistance, emergency aid, social services, youth and recreational programs, seniors programs, and men’s and women’s programs.

The 2016 Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of $350,000. Funds raised at Christmas are used locally.

The red kettle campaign runs through Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Donations can be sent to 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.  

