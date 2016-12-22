Cause of fatal fire at Cafaro home undetermined

In early November a fire broke out inside the home of Flora Cafaro in Brookfield. The fire claimed the well known businesswoman's life.

After an extensive investigation the state fire marshal has issued a final report, which states that the cause of the November 7th fire remains undetermined and that the case is now closed.

The report confirms that the fire started in the second floor bedroom in an area between the bed and a recliner chair. (GRAPHIC) The forensic laboratory report found no ignitable liquid was detected.

The fire marshals report states that the long-time housekeeper told investigators that Ms Cafaro was not a smoker and was not known to use candles.

Investigators did note that wet towels from the adjoining bathroom were found on the recliner, which may have been used in an attempt to put out the fire. The report says the fire did generate a lot of heat and thick smoke, but the exact cause could not be determined.

The dispatch log shows the initial alarm came in at 3:55 pm. and that one victim was brought out at 4:23. Ms. Cafaro was found in the bathroom and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fire was confined to the second floor bedroom and adjoining bath, but still resulted in damages estimated at 150-thousand dollars.







