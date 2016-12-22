Cause of fatal fire at Cafaro home undetermined - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cause of fatal fire at Cafaro home undetermined

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
BROOKFIELD, Ohio -

In early November a fire broke out inside the home of Flora Cafaro in Brookfield. The fire claimed the well known businesswoman's life. 

After an extensive investigation the state fire marshal has issued a final report, which states that the cause of the November 7th fire remains undetermined and that the case is now closed.
The report confirms that the fire started in the second floor bedroom in an area between the bed and a recliner chair. (GRAPHIC) The forensic laboratory report found no ignitable liquid was detected.
The fire marshals report states that the long-time housekeeper told investigators that Ms Cafaro was not a smoker and was not known to use candles.
 Investigators did note that wet towels from the adjoining bathroom were found on the recliner, which may have been used in an attempt to put out the fire. The report says the fire did generate a lot of heat and thick smoke, but the exact cause could not be determined. 
The dispatch log shows the initial alarm came in at 3:55 pm. and that one victim was brought out at 4:23.  Ms. Cafaro was found in the bathroom and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The fire was confined to the second floor bedroom and adjoining bath, but still resulted in damages estimated at 150-thousand dollars.

 


 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Preservation project underway on State Route 11 in Columbiana County

    Preservation project underway on State Route 11 in Columbiana County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:02 AM EDT2017-06-27 09:02:25 GMT

    State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.

    More >>

    State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.

    More >>

  • Lawmaker tries to stop sale of Shenango property to Islamic company

    Lawmaker tries to stop sale of Shenango property to Islamic company

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-27 08:44:40 GMT

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

  • Senate leaders scramble to save health bill amid defections

    Senate leaders scramble to save health bill amid defections

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-06-27 12:45:19 GMT
    Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
    Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms