Road reopened after car strikes pole in Berlin Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Road reopened after car strikes pole in Berlin Township

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that State Route 534 between Route 224 and Mahoning Avenue has been reopened.

ODOT and State Highway Patrol shut down a portion of the road Thursday afternoon following a car accident.

Dispatchers from the OSP Canfield Post told 21 News that shortly after 3 p.m., a commercial vehicle went off the side of Route 534, striking a utility pole. 

ODOT was called in to help shut down 534 between Route 224 and Mahoning Avenue after power lines fell across the roadway. 

Power was restored to nearly 600 customers earlier Thursday evening after their power was knocked out because of the downed lines, according to First Energy.

Troopers tell 21 News no one was hurt in the crash, and that only the commercial vehicle was involved.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Preservation project underway on State Route 11 in Columbiana County

    Preservation project underway on State Route 11 in Columbiana County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:02 AM EDT2017-06-27 09:02:25 GMT

    State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.

    More >>

    State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning.  The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments.  According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.

    More >>

  • Lawmaker tries to stop sale of Shenango property to Islamic company

    Lawmaker tries to stop sale of Shenango property to Islamic company

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-27 08:44:40 GMT

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate.  Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday.  The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years.  Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...

    More >>

  • Senate leaders scramble to save health bill amid defections

    Senate leaders scramble to save health bill amid defections

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-06-27 12:45:19 GMT
    Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
    Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms