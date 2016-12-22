Road reopened after car strikes pole in Berlin Township

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that State Route 534 between Route 224 and Mahoning Avenue has been reopened.

ODOT and State Highway Patrol shut down a portion of the road Thursday afternoon following a car accident.

Dispatchers from the OSP Canfield Post told 21 News that shortly after 3 p.m., a commercial vehicle went off the side of Route 534, striking a utility pole.

ODOT was called in to help shut down 534 between Route 224 and Mahoning Avenue after power lines fell across the roadway.

Power was restored to nearly 600 customers earlier Thursday evening after their power was knocked out because of the downed lines, according to First Energy.

Troopers tell 21 News no one was hurt in the crash, and that only the commercial vehicle was involved.