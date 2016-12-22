Valley officials call the change in weather a "perfect storm" for broken water lines

State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning. The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments. According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.More >>
State Route 11 is getting a facelift in Columbiana County. The Ohio Department of Transportation began microsurfacing and chip sealing six miles of State Route 11 on Monday morning. The area between Lisbon/SR 154 Exit and the Columbiana Leetonia/SR 558 Exit will be subject to the preservation treatments. According to ODOT, microsurfacing and chip sealing treatments lower cost of road maintenance in the long term, allowing them to resurface more roads with the savings.More >>
A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate. Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday. The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years. Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...More >>
A Pennsylvania Senator is combating the sale of a Lawrence County property by sending a resolution to Senate. Senator Elder Vogel Jr.'s resolution to stop the sale of the Youth Development Center to an Islamic-based educational company is being viewed in Senate on Tuesday. The YDC has been sitting vacant for over four years. Hira Educational Services of America bid $400 thousand for the YDC building in the beginning of June. This was the highest bid the state of P...More >>
Now that repairs to the Mahoning County Courthouse are almost complete, it's time for the century old statues to make their return. Before they are placed back on top of the courthouse, people are invited to come to downtown Youngstown to see the new and improved statues titled "Justice, Strength and Authority, & Law". They will be on display for the public to see in front of the courthouse at 120 Market St. on Tuesday June 27, from ...More >>
Now that repairs to the Mahoning County Courthouse are almost complete, it's time for the century old statues to make their return. Before they are placed back on top of the courthouse, people are invited to come to downtown Youngstown to see the new and improved statues titled "Justice, Strength and Authority, & Law". They will be on display for the public to see in front of the courthouse at 120 Market St. on Tuesday June 27, from ...More >>
Akron Children's Hospital in Akron received two national rankings among children's hospitals nationwide. The U.S. News and World Report analysis of hospitals placed Akron among the top 50 hospitals in two categories. The hospital ranks 30th in the nation for pediatric urology and 35th for neonatology. Scores are based on surveys distributed in 10 pediatric specialty categories the hospital offers compared to 5,000 competing centers in the U.S. The surveys me...More >>
Akron Children's Hospital in Akron received two national rankings among children's hospitals nationwide. The U.S. News and World Report analysis of hospitals placed Akron among the top 50 hospitals in two categories. The hospital ranks 30th in the nation for pediatric urology and 35th for neonatology. Scores are based on surveys distributed in 10 pediatric specialty categories the hospital offers compared to 5,000 competing centers in the U.S. The surveys me...More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.More >>
Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer off closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians for the second straight day, 4-2 on Saturday.More >>
Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Federico Higuain scored two more goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday night.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.More >>
Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania during Friday's storms, causing some property damage but no reported injuries.More >>
Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania during Friday's storms, causing some property damage but no reported injuries.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>