Valley officials call the change in weather a "perfect storm" for broken water lines

As temperatures dip in and out of the freezing mark, water departments all across the Valley are bracing themselves for what some call "the perfect storm."

"When the ground freezes it exerts downward forces on the pipes and the pipes underground are naturally brittle. So the more force you put on the ground, the more obvious, the more chance you have water breaks," explained Chief Engineer of the Youngstown Water Department Gene Leson. "Especially when you get a lot of rain like we had here in the last month and then when the ground freezes it really expands and that causes problems."

Youngstown is responsible for 750 miles of water lines. Some of the lines date back to the 1800's.

In Warren, the city is responsible for almost 300 miles of lines and, some of their infrastructure dates back to the 1960's.

"It's an aging infrastructure. We are constantly trying to keep up with the breaks. As of today, the latest information I have is 117 main breaks so far in the year 2016," said Director of Warren Utilities Franco Lucarelli.

But, replacing the lines isn't cheap. Lucarelli estimates each mile of line costs the city about $650,000 to replace.

"You can't just have a little water rate increase here, a rate increase here and try to come up with the funding for that type of replacement," said Lucarelli.

Warren is now trying to come up with a long term plan to replace their lines.

Youngstown is in a similar situation focusing on the oldest and weakest lines first.

"If you get enough breaks in a specific area and you look and you see that the pipe is really near the end of it's useful life, than you have to replace the pipe," said Leson. "If it's just a hole or a crack around a pipe you put a band around it and that is a permanent repair."

