Niles Police search for bank robbery suspect

Niles Police are investigating a bank robbery at Farmer's National Bank on Main Street.

Detectives tell 21 News that around 12:15 p.m. the suspect showed a bank teller a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as a white male with blonde hair. He is estimated to be between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 10, and weigh between 160 to 185 pounds.

Police say the suspect managed to get away with a "minimal" amount of cash. He then fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niles Police Department.