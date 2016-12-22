New house, fresh start for Crowder family in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New house, fresh start for Crowder family in Warren

Posted:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

It's been a tough year for the Crowder family in Warren, but thanks to a generous donation and lots of volunteers they will have a new home for Christmas.

Peggy Crowder and 12-year old Tralynn walked through the door for the first time Thursday afternoon.

"There's so many other people that they could have did this for. It just makes me feel so special that they did this for us," said Tralynn.

Tralynn lost her mom over the summer. She and her brother are living with their grandma, but now they'll live here thanks to Team Sanders Incorporated and a seemingly endless chain of volunteers.

We heard that their house wasn't in good quality and it had bullet holes in the house. We have to get them out," said William Sanders, the founder of TSI.

It's the second year in a row, TSI's been able to give away a new home for the holidays, but this one was a quick turnaround. They needed all the help they could get, and they got plenty.

"In this community, there's tons of people that just want to help. It's a blessing that we have those type of people here," said Sanders.

"There's a lot of good people out there," said Peggy Crowder. "I think in situations like this, you get to see how many good people there are and what a wonderful community we live in, because the people really do care."

It's those people giving the Crowder's a chance to make new memories, with the memories of Jessica never far from their minds.

"She would want this for us. She would want us to be able to heal and get past what we've been through. I know that she's happy for us," said Peggy.

A fresh start, thanks to the kindness of an entire community. And a new beginning in Warren.
 

