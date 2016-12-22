Liberty Police search for suspect in construction equipment theft

Liberty Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing construction equipment in broad daylight.

The man reportedly walked into the Rental Corral on West Gypsy Lane Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. and asked how to operate one of their Bobcat Skid Steer Machines.

Employees told police the man left the store and returned a short time later, stealing the machine.

He was spotted driving the machine North on Belmont Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department. All information is confidential.