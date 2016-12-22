Hundreds of jobs to be sustained at NLMK in Mercer County

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that a one million dollar grant will be given to Novolipetsk Steel in Mercer County.

Novolipetsk, or NLMK Steel, is located in Farrell, and with the help of this grant, will preserve more than 700 family sustaining jobs.

The money will also be used for upgrades to it's 13-mile rail network to replace locomotives and make loading dock improvements.

According to a press release, the grant will allow rehabilitation of 8,300 feet of track, crossties and ballast, and improve grade crossings at the plant.

The grant application was submitted by Penn Northwest Development Corporation on behalf of NLMK. NLMK was first known as Duferco Farrell Corporation.

The scrap salvage company makes metal casing for Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and other products for appliance.