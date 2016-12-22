Greenville bridge open again after six month replacement project

The new bridge carrying North Race Street over the Little Shenango River in Greenville is open to traffic again.

The road had been closed since late June when replacement work started on what was a 95-year-old, 125-foot-long structurally deficient concrete arch bridge, according to PennDOT.

The $2.4 million project called for construction of a new two-span bridge, along with paved roadway approaches, new concrete bridge approach slabs, and updated drainage, guide rails, signs, and pavement markings.

On average, approximately 1,400 vehicles a day use the bridge.

Some final paving and revegetation work will be completed in the spring of 2017.

Federal funds are paying 80 percent of the cost, while 15 percent will be paid with state funds and 5 percent paid with local funds.