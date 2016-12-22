Stir It Up:  Sweet and Savory Christmas Appetizer & Different Christmas Potatoes

Sweet and Savory Christmas Appetizer

1 pound bacon

1 package crescent rolls

1/2 cup maple syrup

3/4 cup brown sugar

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a 15 by 10 baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Unroll the crescent roll and pinch the perforations together to form a single sheet. Pat out the dough to fit the pan and prick all over. Cook the bacon until eatable but not too brown and cut or break into small pieces. Drizzle 1/4 cup of the maple syrup over the dough and sprinkle with 1/4 cup of the brown sugar. Top with the bacon pieces then drizzle with the remaining maple syrup and brown sugar. Bake for 25 minutes or until caramelized. Remove from the oven and as soon as it is cool enough to touch, cut into pieces. Serve warm.

Different Christmas Potatoes

3 cup gnocchi (17.6 ounce package)

2 cup frozen broccoli

2 cups cooked, cubed chicken

1/2 cup crumbled, cooked bacon (optional)

1 (15 ounce) jar Alfredo Sauce

1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cook the gnocchi and drain well. Mix the gnocchi, broccoli, chicken, bacon and Alfredo sauce and spoon into a casserole dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray or buttered. Tope with the mozzarella cheese and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes then broil just until the cheese starts to brown, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.