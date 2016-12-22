Kwanzaa 2016

The Army Corps of Engineers has announced that it is closing the Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake after the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend. Carol Vernon from the Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Office tells 21 News that the park is closing for the foreseeable future due to a failure in the wastewater transmission system. Vernon says the system can't handle the water to provide showers and toilets for campers, and keeping the area open could pose a health risk to campers. ...