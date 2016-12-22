Suspects to appear in court for two separate suspected cockfighting rings in Youngstown

Two men are expected to be in Youngstown Municipal Court Friday morning on two separate suspected cockfighting ring cases.

Wednesday afternoon, authorities seized 22 birds from a home on Forest View Drive. It's the second search warrant authorities have issued in less than a week.

48-year-old Rogelio Rojas-Arzuaga was given a citation by police and charged with Keeping and Maintaining Wild Animals and Livestock.

Authorities found equipment commonly associated with cockfighting at the residence, and they believe the birds may be tied to 45 other roosters seized last Friday from a house on Ives Street.

Last Friday, 28-year-old Rogelio Rojas-Pena was arrested and charged with Possession of Drugs after the roosters were seized from the home.

Rojas-Pena is scheduled in court minutes after Rojas-Arzuaga.

Animal Charity's Executive Director told 21 News they had received a letter about a shipment of roosters to this address just like the week before, so they think there may be a relation.

All birds have been transported to Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna.

Currently, Happy Trails is holding 67 birds from Youngstown. The non-profit organization will house and care for the birds until the investigations are complete or until the birds are signed over to the organization.