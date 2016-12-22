Lordstown hopes to re-open high school pool

The Army Corps of Engineers has announced that it is closing the Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake after the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend. Carol Vernon from the Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Office tells 21 News that the park is closing for the foreseeable future due to a failure in the wastewater transmission system. Vernon says the system can't handle the water to provide showers and toilets for campers, and keeping the area open could pose a health risk to campers. ...More >>
Police say a young man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Belmont Ave.More >>
Divers were back out in Berlin Lake Wednesday morning, after the body of an Akron man was found over the weekend.More >>
An environmental watchdog group has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that the city of Warren and an oil and gas waste disposal facility in the city are responsible for violating standards for chemicals being allowed to flow into the Mahoning River.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
A man was knocked down by a bus before miraculously getting up and walking into a bar. The 53-year-old man said he is lucky to be alive after being struck by the double-decker as he crossed the road in Reading, England.
A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds.More >>
Facebook says it deleted about 600,000 posts in the last two months as the social media giant seeks to crack down on what it considers to be hateful posts.More >>
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona...More >>
