Lordstown hopes to re-open high school pool

This isn't the time of year most people are thinking about taking a dip in a swimming pool.

In Lordstown, however, swimming is on a lot of people's minds.

The pool at Lordstown high school was drained years ago and needs a lot of work in order to get it up and running again.

Thursday night the community held a "sink or swim fundraiser." They served dinners in the commons area, local businesses even pitched in. A lot of people want to fix the pool at the school. To do that they actually need $5,000 just to see if it's even possible.

Kellie Bordner of Lordstown, says, "We need to have this feasibility study done to see if it would be economical to get it up and running and to see if it would be economical for it to continue to run."

So why did the pool close in the first place? It's actually very old, nearly 40 years old. So when the pumps went bad six years ago they were just too expensive to replace.

But now more and more people see it as an asset for the community and they don't want to continue to see it just go to waste.

"There's really nowhere to learn how to swim in the Lordstown area so it would provide that service to the kids. We hope to use it for the community as well for a rec program with the village and partner with them," according to superintendent, Terry Armstrong.

And they hope the feasibility study will prove it can be re-opened, may be with some newer and more economical technologies.

School Board member, Tracie Allen, says, "Heating the pool and the chemicals can be expensive. There are some ways where you can make it more economical like going to salt water going to pumps with infrared lighting. Those are some things we are looking into in hopes of making it more affordable."

With the fundraisers and through some private donations they'll be able to get the study done. Now they'll have to cross their fingers that the pool can be put back to use.