McDonalds Hoop News 12/22/16

McDonalds Hoop News 12/22/16

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Champion 66 Warren JFK 49

Lakeside 46 Niles 81

Kennedy Catholic 52 Commodore Perry 19

Columbiana 58 (10-0) Springfield 35

Mineral Ridge 45 Leetonia 59


High School Basketball | Boys

Pymatuning Valley 40 Lordtown 37

Crestwood 65 Salem 37

Lakeview 62 Liberty 46

Newton Falls 63 Windham 61

