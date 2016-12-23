AP Source: Pirates, Ivan Nova agree to $26M, 3-year deal

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says pitcher Ivan Nova and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

Pittsburgh acquired Nova from the New York Yankees at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Though the Pirates faded down the stretch, Nova appeared rejuvenated while working with pitching coach Ray Searage. Nova went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts for Pittsburgh, a significant improvement over his 7-6 record and 4.90 ERA in 21 starts with New York.

Nova, who turns 30 in January, figures to pitch in the middle of Pittsburgh rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole.

