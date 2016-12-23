Body of Pennsylvania teen found; mom faces lesser charges

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The mother of a teen girl who went missing in July has been charged with child endangerment and obstruction in what is now a Pennsylvania homicide investigation.

Prosecutors in suburban Philadelphia say the body of 14-year-old Grace Packer was found dismembered in a wooded area in northeastern Pennsylvania on Oct. 31.

They say her mother reported her missing from Abington but provided misleading information and failed to tell police when she moved to Bucks County with her son.

Authorities say 41-year-old Sara Packer kept cashing the girl's Social Security checks. She is being held on $10,000 bail while authorities investigate her daughter's death.

Prosecutors say Sara Packer had told them the girl left with $300 cash after an argument.

A public defender representing Packer did not immediately return a message.

This story corrects the family name to Packer, not Parker, and the girl's age to 14, not 15.

