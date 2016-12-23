Man gets 3-6 years in prison for robbing gas station 3 times

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A suburban Philadelphia man has been sentenced to three to six years in prison after acknowledging he robbed the same gas station three times this year.

The Bucks County Courier Times reports (http://bit.ly/2h5w6al ) Philip Grimm, of Upper Southampton, was sentenced last week.

Police arrested Grimm in late February. They identified his SUV as the vehicle that fled a Speedway gas station in Southampton following two robberies over four days.

Police say Grimm was a heroin addict and used a revolver during both robberies.

Grimm pleaded guilty to those robberies weeks after his arrest.

He later pleaded guilty to robbing the same gas station in June using a knife.

The judge has ordered Grimm to also pay back nearly $800.

