Pennsylvania rolls out emergency alerts for highway backups

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are rolling out an emergency notification system to let motorists stranded in accident backups get updates to their cell phones about aid and cleanup efforts.

Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said Thursday that he believes the system is the first of its kind in the nation. He also says communication gaps are a major problem during such backups.

People in the vicinity of a potential long-term accident stoppage on a roadway with limited access will get an emergency notification allowing them to register for the updates.

That's as long as they haven't turned off notifications on their cell phones.

Registering will give emergency managers information about a motorist's location and vehicle. People who don't register can still see the updates on www.511pa.com.

