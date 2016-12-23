Anonymous donor puts $10,000 check in Salvation Army kettle

Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
The owners of the Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island nuclear plant have formally notified regulators and a regional power grid operator of their previously announced intentions to close the plant.More >>
A coalition of groups demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist plans a protest at the University of Cincinnati.More >>
Two teenage girls are wanted for the armed robberies of two cabbies and two tourists in eastern Pennsylvania last week.More >>
The trial of a Pennsylvania pediatrician charged with indecently assaulted a woman while examining her infant has opened with his defense attorney claiming at least one of his accusers is in it for the money.More >>
A toddler has died a day after being found unresponsive in a relative's pond in northeastern Pennsylvania.More >>
Philadelphia police and the medical examiner are investigating human remains found at a construction site.More >>
The pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia.More >>
An Ohio judge hoping to send a message has sentenced two teenagers to jail time - and a five-page book report.More >>
Cleveland's mayor plans to raise the minimum wage for city-paid employees to $15 an hour by next spring.More >>
Officials say some of a chemical spilled at a Ford Motor Company plant in northern Ohio entered Lake Erie but isn't considered a serious health hazard for humans.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
A man was knocked down by a bus before miraculously getting up and walking into a bar. The 53-year-old man said he is lucky to be alive after being struck by the double-decker as he crossed the road in Reading, England.
A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds.More >>
Facebook says it deleted about 600,000 posts in the last two months as the social media giant seeks to crack down on what it considers to be hateful posts.More >>
