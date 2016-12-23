Man gets prison term for sex assault of 15-year-old runaway

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old runaway and giving her drugs has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.

The Erie Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2hUMuin ) Devonne Jordan was sentenced on Tuesday. He must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The 32-year-old Corry man had pleaded guilty in October to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Police say Jordan picked the girl up after she ran away from home in May. They say he took her to an Erie residence, sexually assaulted her and gave her alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.

