Pennsylvania man, 89, heads out to store, ends up in Alabama

By MARK SCOLFORO and JOSCELYN PAINE
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A suburban Philadelphia man whose weekend trip to a neighborhood store somehow led to a 900-mile detour to Alabama is safely back with his family, thanks to breakfasting police officers who realized something wasn't right.
Haleyville, Alabama, Mayor Ken Sunseri said Thursday that 89-year-old Jody Tarbutton approached officers on Monday and asked where he was. He appeared stunned to hear he'd ended up in Alabama.
Sunseri says the officers took the Boothwyn man to the police station and soon discovered he'd been missing for two days. They notified his worried family he'd been found.
Tarbutton's relatives flew down to Alabama and reunited with him at a hospital, where he was treated for high blood pressure and dehydration.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
