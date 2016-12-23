Browns CB Joe Haden reveals groin injuries, need surgeries

Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
A man was knocked down by a bus before miraculously getting up and walking into a bar. The 53-year-old man said he is lucky to be alive after being struck by the double-decker as he crossed the road in Reading, England.
A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds.More >>
Facebook says it deleted about 600,000 posts in the last two months as the social media giant seeks to crack down on what it considers to be hateful posts.More >>
