Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at Trump inauguration

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The church announced on its website Thursday that the 360-member volunteer choir will sing at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.

The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

The choir's president Ron Jarrett says the group is "honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president." Trump had trouble during the Republican primary campaign winning over Mormon voters, who voiced skepticism about his candidacy.

The Beach Boys also confirmed Thursday that they've been asked to perform at the inauguration. A spokesman said the group, which has a busy January schedule, has not decided yet.

On Thursday evening, Trump tweeted that several stars had requested to attend his inauguration.

"The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" Trump wrote without naming any stars seeking inauguration access.

Earlier this month, Trump's inaugural committee announced that "America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho will be singing the national anthem at the ceremony.

