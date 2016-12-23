Men removed from JetBlue flight with Ivanka Trump aboard

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York man says he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight after his husband "expressed displeasure" about flying with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Matthew Lasner said on Twitter that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight from New York's Kennedy airport to Florida on Thursday after overhearing his husband's remarks. Lasner tweeted earlier that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal "to harass them."

Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.

JetBlue cited the possibility of "the risk of escalation during flight" in explaining the decision to remove the men. The airline says the couple was rebooked for the next available flight.

A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined comment but did not dispute the accounts.

