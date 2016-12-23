Young mother from MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A young mother who starred in the MTV show "16 and Pregnant" has died in suburban Philadelphia, a coroner confirmed.

Valerie Fairman, 23, died Wednesday, the Chester County Coroner's Office said. The cause of death remains under investigation. Police in Coatesville plan to release information on her death later Thursday.

Fairman had been arrested on theft and other charges in recent years and was ordered to inpatient drug or alcohol treatment earlier this year after a parole violation, court records show.

She was due in court in January after a Dec. 15 traffic stop that led to a resisting arrest charge. A woman who answered the phone at the address listed on court papers said the family did not want to comment Thursday on her death.

She was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

Fairman had appeared in the second season of the show in 2009-2010 when she gave birth to a daughter.

MTV officials in a statement said they were saddened by the news and extended their thoughts and wishes to her family.

